ODT Rugby Chat: Semi Finals Time

On ODT Rugby Chat this week brought to you by Garador it’s semi final time we talk two of the protagonists Gabriel Francesconi from Harbour and Joe Cockburn from Taieri. We check out how Gabriel an Italian boy has made it all they way to Dunedin to play rugby? Why would you swap Venice for Dunners? We find out who is available for them this weekend? Is Hastie back and is Abraham Pole lacing up? We talk to Joe about his years with the Eels and where he’s playing on Saturday? We find out if Southland have released Fischli and Whaanga and with their injuries can they get a backline on the paddock?? We ask them both on what is the plan to make the final? We check on whether the ground will be suitable for rugby or geese down at Port.