ODT Rugby Chat: Referees aiming high

On ODT Rugby Chat this week, brought to you by Garador, we move from players to referees and talk to two of Otago's best in Erin Doherty and Jackson Brierly.

We talk to Erin about her eight years refereeing in the province, becoming an established Premier grade referee and her debut in Super Rugby Aupiki this year.

We ask up-and-comer Jackson about his journey with the whistle from a 14-year-old in Northland to Otago, and where he hopes to take it.

We check in on crowd behaviour towards referees and whether the judicial system works in Dunedin.

We find out which games they are doing this weekend and try to squeeze some predictions out of them.