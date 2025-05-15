ODT Rugby Chat: Pair in strong form

On ODT Rugby Chat this week, brought to you by Garador, form duo Charlie Breen and Louis Lepionka give us some insight into their strong recent performances.

Breen talks about Kaikorai's big win over Harbour, after a shaky start, while Lepionka gives us his take on Dunedin's tight win over Southern.

We find out about their rugby journeys so far, their progression from their club's colts teams last year, and what they are aspire to.

We discover Lepionka has signed with Southland and try to find out why.