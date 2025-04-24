ODT Rugby Chat: Young stars making impression

This week on ODT Rugby Chat, brought to you by Garador, we catch up with two of the young stars of the early stages of the Dunedin club season.

We talk to exciting young Harbour first five Rique Miln, who has been in our Form XV from week one. We also talk to Oliver Thode, the Alhambra-Union halfback and captain.

Miln tells us about his rugby career so far starting in the Mount, before heading to Hamilton, Wellington and Sydney. He tells us about playing for the Bravehearts and his time at Harbour so far.

Thode talks us through captaining Alhambra-Union in a tough start to the season, how the club is going and where the next win is coming from.