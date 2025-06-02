Six new dames and knights in honours

Catriona Williams was one of six new dames and knights from New Zealand in this year's King's Birthday Honours list. Photo: Getty Images

A total of 188 New Zealanders who have made their mark on New Zealand have received awards for their services, in the King's Birthday Honours list released today.

There are 88 women and 100 men drawn from areas including arts and media, business, community work, education, science, health and sport.

There are six new knights and dames.

Community wellbeing advocate Ranjna Patel, plant scientist Emeritus Professor Alison Stewart and former equestrian and spinal cord injury advocate Catriona Williams become dames.

Former president of the Court of Appeal Mark Cooper KC (Ngāti Mahanga, Waikato-Tainui), Sistema Plastics founder and philanthropist Brendan Lindsay and Air Rarotonga founder and Cook Islands tourism advocate Ewen Smith are the new knights.

In the entertainment field, comedian Dai Henwood, children's entertainer Suzy Cato, food writer David Burton and TV host, author and fundraiser Jude Dobson are appointed Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

In sport, recently retired pace bowler Tim Southee, the Black Caps’ all-time leading international wicket-taker, Black Fern double Olympic gold medallist Portia Woodman-Wickliffe (Ngāpuhi, Mgāati-Porou and Ngāti Kahu), double Olympic gold medallist Ellesse Andrews and White Ferns captain Sophie Devine are among those honoured.

Former All Black Murray Mexted, who has also been a commentator and mentor, and sports governance expert Don McKinnon are also honoured.

Prominent politicians include former National ministers Steven Joyce and Ruth Richardson, former assistant speaker and Manawatū mayor Ian McKelvie, and former Labour list MP Dover Samuels (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kura, Ngāti Rēhia).

Mr Joyce and Ms Richardson are made Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit, Mr McKelvie is made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit and Mr Samuels is appointed a Companion of the King's Service Order.

Other well-known Māori honoured include tikanga and mātauranga expert Dr Alishia Moeahu (Ngāti Awa, Ngā Tūhoe, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāti Mahuta, Ngāti Paoa, Ngāti Hikaairo, Te Aitanga a Mahaki, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Porou); breast cancer expert Dr Maxine Ronald (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Wai); Waitangi National trust chairman Pita Tipene (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Te Tārawa) kaupapa waka advocate Joe Conrad (Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kuri, Ngāi Takoto, Te Rarawa, Ngāti Hauā).

Pacific recipients include Arthur Anae, Okesene Galo, and Annie Scoon.

Prominent figures from the Asian community honoured for their work are Dr Ai Ling Tan, Panchanatham Narayanan and Santosh Prasad Bhandari.