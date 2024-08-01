ODT Rugby Chat: Colts Finals 2024

Just when we said Rugby Chat was done for the club season we are back with a preview of the Colts final.

We talk to the Kaik Demons Prem Colts captain Bruno Burgess and Dunedin Makos attack coach Thorn Parkes.

We talk through their seasons and their prospects for the final.

The Makos have been unbeaten for three years and won the last five or six finals so will the pressure tell, and can Kaik shed the Bridesmaid tag?

Stay with us and all will be revealed.