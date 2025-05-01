ODT Rugby Chat: Form players share their insights

Today on ODT Rugby Chat brought to you by Garador we talk to two of the form players in club rugby this year Lucas Casey from Kaikorai and Cam Burgess from Dunedin.

Paul Dwyer has to apologise to Cam for him not making the Form XV even though he was the player of the round.

We ask Lucas how he has bulked up so much over the summer and why Otago still haven’t given him a full contract!!

The boys talk about the depth, or lack of it, at their respective clubs and how they will go this weekend.

Stay with us as they give us some great insights into the local club rugby scene.