ODT Rugby Chat: Southern Secondary School Championship

On ODT Rugby chat this week it’s all about the Southern Schools Rugby Championship between Southland Boys' and King's to be played at Oreti Beach on Saturday.

PD talks to both captains about their chances in the big final. He asks Taine Withy (SBs) about their stellar year, was there much pressure to join his illustrious brothers in the forwards and how stag day went last Saturday in Invercargill.

He asks Charlie Heller (King's) what it’s like to captain the Firsts in your first full year in the squad and what do they have to do to turn around the regular season losses to their fellow finalists.

And PD responds to his critics about his assumption that Otago are bringing in a Brumbies player to their ranks. Is it an apology or justification? Watch and find out.