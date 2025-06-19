ODT Rugby Chat: PD squares off with ORFU

On this must-see episode of ODT rugby chat, brought to you by Garador, PD squares off with the Otago Rugby Union over the recently announced ad hoc competition to be played in early August.

Moxy Smith and Warren Kearney defend the comp after PD had a real crack at the comp in his club rugby opinion piece last week.

They also delve into some current issues, Friday night rugby, the judicial and the state of the grounds. Stay tuned.

- Paul Dwyer