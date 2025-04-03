ODT Rugby Chat: Southern and Varsity coaches front up

We are back with second episode of the unmissable ODT Rugby Chat, brought to you by Garador.

We talk to coaches Russ Lundy, from University, and Dion Lobb, from Southern.

We quiz Russ on how much they’ve spent on recruitment this year and was it all worth it?

We ask Dion why he is coaching Southern while his brother is coaching Green Island.

We ask both about club depth and how the Vic Cavanagh game went last weekend. Stay with us, it’s worth a look.

- Paul Dwyer