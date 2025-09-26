Rugby Chat: How Otago won the shield - and how we'll keep it

On ODT Rugby Chat Special brought to you by Fred's Fencing we are talking the Ranfurly Shield and Otago.

We go one on one with Otago coach Mark Brown.

We ask Browny did he give the lads a bit of a "rocket" at halftime of the big game?

We get his take on the game and was he feeling confident with 10 to go?

We find out why he made the big move south to coach Otago this year what is the secret of gelling super players and semi pros from club rugby?

We finish with celebrations over the weekend and were all the lads back on deck bright and early Monday morning?

Finally do we lock the shield up for the summer come Saturday at 1.05pm?