ODT Rugby Chat Women's Finals contenders

It’s June so it must be finals time for Women’s rugby! On Rugby chat brought to you by Garador this week we square off with two of the contenders.

We chat to Bella Rewiri-Wharerau from AU and Oceana Campbell from Dunedin to find out who is going to win it all? We find out where they’ve been in rugby so far?

We ask them why their playing at 4.30 on Saturday and is this the 4th year in a row they’ve fronted against each other in the final?

They break the traditional cone of silence and tell us why they are going to win so stay with us!