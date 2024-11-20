ODT Rugby Chat: Colin Jackson retiring

PD is in Oamaru to catch up with one of his old sparring partners Colin Jackson, who unbelievably is letting go the reins of North Otago rugby after 20 plus years.

PD talks through the trials and tribulations of “Jacko’s” career, his relationship with the clubs, the enemies and friends he has made, and his relationship with the NZRU.

They also discuss who PD is going to ‘bag” now that he has retired. We also get Jacko’s take on the NPC’s future and how does Heartland rugby survive.