ODT Hockey Chat : Nations Trophies

Today we start a new monthly series of ODT Hockey Chat brought to you by Otago’s travel experts Brooker Travel.

We called into the brand new turf at the Logan Park McMillan Hockey Centre last Wednesday on Primary School night. We caught up with Matt Arnold from Hockey NZ who is touring the country with the major trophies(Nations Cup) that our national teams won last year.

We talk to GM Andy Mclean about the start of the new season and of course we check out the BBQ caravan being run by the local LJ Hookers team. We also catch up with two of the rising stars of Otago hockey Hugh Nixon and James Nicholson.

We also spot Otago’s most famous Olympic Medalist Hamish Bond in the crowd so we stop for a chat to find out what he is doing there.