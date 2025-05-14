ODT Landers Chat: Holland's journey to stardom

On ODT Landers Chat today, brought to you by Temuka Transport and Impact Roofing and Plumbing, Fabian Holland talks about his extraordinary journey from beginnings in the Netherlands to Highlanders star.

We ask Holland about moving to New Zealand as a 16-year-old, coming to Christchurch Boys' High School, on to the Dunedin Sharks, the Highlanders and quite possibly the All Blacks this year.

We talk about the Highlanders season so far and have the All Blacks selectors being talking to him?

We also touch on making the Baa Baa’s and locking the scrum with childhood hero the legendary Sam Whitelock.