ODT Landers Chat: Two big weeks coming - Joseph

On ODT Landers Chat today, brought to you by Temuka Transport and Impact Roofing and Plumbing, coach Jamie Joseph breaks down the year so far and acknowledges the coming two weeks are big in the Highlanders' season.

Joseph talks about the "disappointment" of the Chiefs game last weekend, and what the Highlanders need to better against the Crusaders on Saturday night.

As we are doing the interview All Blacks coach Scott Robertson wanders past, so we ask Joseph what the All Blacks coach is doing in town.

We touch on the tough single-point losses and what they need to do to reverse those. We look at the injury roster and when stars like Caleb Tangitau are back.

Stay with us, it’s a must watch.