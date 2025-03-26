ODT Landers Chat: Nathan Hastie

On this episode of ODT Landers Chat brought to you by Temuka Transport and Impact Roofing & Plumbing we talk to current starting halfback for the Highlanders Nathan Hastie.

We ask Nathan what has changed this year as he has grown another leg and is getting significant game time and his game has gone to the next level.

Does he have the highest box kick going round?

The rumour is he was a very tidy cricketer at school, but did he bat or bowl?

We finish with, would he make the starting XV at Harbour this year given that they’ve bought in a whole new squad?