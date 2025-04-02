ODT Landers Chat: Taine Robinson

On ODT Landers Chat this week brought to you by Impact Roofing and Plumbing and Temuka Transport we talk to Taine Robinson the starting first five.

We talk to him about growing up in Nelson Bays playing for Stoke and Nelson College.

We find out about his career as builder and whether he was any good and worth employing.

We delve into his journey to the Highlanders and how he is fitting in down south and how he thinks his rugby is going.

- Paul Dwyer