ODT Landers Chat: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

We have an interview on ODT Landers Chat this week, brought to you by Temuka Transport and Impact Roofing and Plumbing, that you don’t want to miss.

We catch up with Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (RTK), who makes his comeback for the Highlanders this week after six months off with a serious neck injury.

He went down in a heavy tackle for Taranaki in a Ranfurly Shield challenge in September and had two surgeries to repair the damage.

Jacob talks us through the injury and the rehabilitation process to get back on the park.

We ask him about turning out for the Eels last weekend, the thoughts, the nerves and how he came through it.

Finally what is going through his mind as he prepares to run onto the Greenhouse on Saturday night against the Drua. Strap yourselves in.