ODT Landers Chat: Hayden Michaels and Riki Flutey

On Landers Chat, PD takes over Jamie Joseph's office for a catch-up with Highlanders debutant from last week Hayden Michaels and skills coach Riki Flutey.

He talks to Hayden about the Canes game, his season with Kaik what his award was for at the Landers' awards night.

He chats to Riki about his skills coach role and how he manages those who don't make the playing squad each week.

Finally, he gets a view from both how the game against the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday will go.