ODT Landers Chat: TK Howden

ODT Landers Chat, brought to you by Impact Roofing and Plumbing and Temuka Transport, talks to new blindside flanker TK Howden.

We talk about his time at the Hurricanes and how it compares with the Highlanders. We ask him how his first conversation with Jamie Jo went about coming South.

We also find out about his brother, who played for the Highlanders before him and how that motivated him to come south.

- Paul Dwyer