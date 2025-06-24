Climbing wall comes down after 25 years

A Dunedin secondary school is losing a beloved climbing wall as a result of some major renovations.

Students from Otago Girls’ High School had a celebratory climb on their climbing wall one last time yesterday before it was taken down and replaced with an accessibility lift.

Rock climbing teacher-in-charge Daniel Bleckinger said the wall had been a feature at the school for 25 years and generations of students had climbed it, including his wife who was at the school more than 15 years ago.

"It’s pretty unique. It is the only wall like it in Dunedin."

He said the climbing club had used the wall about twice a week and students taking outdoor education and physical education had also used it.

Otago Girls’ High School students (from left) Julia Hodgson, 14, Holly Seal, 15, and Arlia Davies, 14, climb the school’s climbing wall yesterday afternoon before it was disassembled. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Otago Girls’ principal Bridget Davidson said as well as adding a lift, the school was getting 11 new toilets, some updates in the science laboratories and the staff room was being refurbished

She said the work would begin on Monday and was expected to be completed by June next year.

mark.john@odt.co.nz