Burst main cuts water to parts of Dunedin

Citycare Water staff work to repair the burst water main in Riselaw Rd. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Some Dunedin residents may have to go without their morning coffee and shower today, owing to a burst water main.

The Dunedin City Council said a main had burst on Riselaw Rd, "along with another separate reticulation main also on Riselaw Rd, which is affecting the water supply to hundreds of homes".

The DCC said some properties had no water, while others might be experiencing low pressure.

"Our contractors are on site and we’re aiming to restore water supplies later this afternoon."

The council said two tankers had been stationed to make water available to anyone affected, at Cuba St in Calton Hill and on the corner of Dovecote and Middleton Rds.

The cause of the issue is not yet known.

The DCC website this morning said the issue was affecting residents in Concord, Calton Hill, Corstorphine and St Clair.