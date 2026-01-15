'Serious injuries' in Southland crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A two-vehicle crash which has closed the main road through Winton has resulted in serious injuries, police say.
The two-vehicle crash was reported just after 3pm and State Highway 6/Great North Road is now closed near Eglinton Street.
"Initial indications are that there are serious injuries," a police statement said.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.
Detours are in place.
- Allied Media