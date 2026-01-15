'Serious injuries' in Southland crash

State Highway 6/Great North Road is closed near Eglinton Street. Photo: Google Maps

A two-vehicle crash which has closed the main road through Winton has resulted in serious injuries, police say.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just after 3pm and State Highway 6/Great North Road is now closed near Eglinton Street.

"Initial indications are that there are serious injuries," a police statement said.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Detours are in place.

- Allied Media