Thursday, 15 January 2026

'Serious injuries' in Southland crash

    1. Southland

    State Highway 6/Great North Road is closed near Eglinton Street. Photo: Google Maps
    A two-vehicle crash which has closed the main road through Winton has resulted in serious injuries, police say.

    The two-vehicle crash was reported just after 3pm and State Highway 6/Great North Road is now closed near Eglinton Street.

    "Initial indications are that there are serious injuries," a police statement said.

    Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

    Detours are in place.

    - Allied Media