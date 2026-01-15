'Sober' driver's partner pick-up ends in booze bust

A Dunedin man’s offer to be his partner’s sober driver ended in a drink driving charge after he was caught allegedly drunk while doing the pick-up.

The 34-year-old man was stopped by police in Crawford St, central Dunedin at 9.30pm yesterday with his partner in the car after collecting them from a night out.

The man, who was on a zero-alcohol licence, underwent breath-testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 510mcg — the legal limit is 250mcg.

His licence was suspended for 28 days and he was charged with drink driving and breaching his licence conditions.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

Earlier at 7.10pm, a 44-year-old man was stopped by officers in Musselburgh Rise.

When police came to the man’s window, they saw a pile of empty beer cans lying in his front passenger seat.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 710mcg — almost three times over the legal limit.

He told officers he had been drinking out in Abbotsford and was heading into town.

His licence was suspended for 28 days and he was summoned to appear in court at a later date.

