ODT Landers Chat: Skipper fronts up after tough run

It’s been a tough few weeks for the Highlanders so we decide to talk to captain Timoci Tavatavanawai (Jim) the captain about how tough it has been.

In Landers Chat, brought to you in association with Impact Roofing and Plumbing and Temuka Transport, we talk to Jim about stepping up to captaincy this year and what is his modus operandi in the role.

We discuss the last three games and those results.

We find out what state the lads are in mentally going into the must win game against Moana Pasifica this Sunday.

Jim is playing against his old outfit on Sunday so we ask him what that will be like. Stay with us it’s a must see!!