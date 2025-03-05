Landers Chat: Catching up with speedster Michael Manson

On ODT Landers Chat this week brought to you by Temuka Transport and Impact Roofing and Plumbing we talk to local lad made good, the fastest thing on two legs Michael Manson.

We talk to Michael about growing up in Cromwell and then going onto Otago Boys.

We wander through his days as a Green Island spannerhead, a Southland Stag, a Utah warrior and he’s now made it to the Highlanders.

We get his thoughts on his debut against the Waratahs and how bad his flatmate GI captain Heat MacEwan is!!