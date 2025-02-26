ODT Landers Chat: The flying winger Caleb Tangitau

On ODT Landers Chat brought to you by Impact Roofing and Plumbing and Temuka Transport, this week PD catches up with the flying winger Caleb Tangitau who has been an excitement machine for the Highlanders.

We talk to him about his sevens medal at the Commonwealth Games, what he’s done in rugby so far and how he got to the Highlanders via the Blues.

We find out his relationship with the Corner Bar in Remuera and what it was like to run out for the Landers for the first time.