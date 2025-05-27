ODT Landers Chat: 2025 Highlanders Awards

ODT Landers Chat, brought to you by Temuka Transport and Impact Roofing and Plumbing, was at the Highlanders awards night on Monday at the Otago Business Centre and caught up with all the action.

We talk to the big winners on the night and who has re signed for the Landers.

We talk to chairman Peter Kean and get his thoughts on the season and the future.

We also ask him if all the owners are happy and committed?

We also talk to one of the sponsors to get their take on the season.

Don’t miss it!!