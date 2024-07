And then there were four. It’s semifinal time in Dunedin Premier Club rugby.

On Rugby Chat this week, we find out who is in, who plays who and who wins.

Paul Dwyer interrogates Giff Henry from Dunedin and Russ Lundy from Varsity as to who will win their game.

He finds out who is playing, who’s not and also canvasses both coaches about how the other semi will go.