Woman jailed for stealing more than $200k from charitable health trust

A former accounts manager has been sentenced to more than two years prison in the Auckland District Court today for stealing more than $200,000 from a charitable health trust.

Sarah-Lee Turnbull, 48, appeared before a packed public gallery of supporters and family on two charges of obtaining over $1000 by deception.

She wiped away tears as she sat in the dock.

Court documents reveal Turnbull, who also goes by Sarah-Lee Edmonds, was employed at the Waiheke Health Trust from 2019 to 2022.

During that time, she made transactions under the guise of paying other organisations like Fullers and the Red Cross, instead sending the money to accounts belonging to her and her son.

Turnbull also made payments through the trust's payroll, manipulating them to an account she owned, and increased her pay to more than she was entitled.

She stole a total of $212,092.59 from the Trust.

Turnbull left the trust in November 2022 when she was found out.

Trustee Amanda Hudson gave her victim impact at Turnbull's sentencing on Wednesday, saying the fraud had a profound impact on the staff and the organisation.

"I am still seriously disturbed by Sarah-Lee's theft," she said.

"And I'm sickened by the lies that she told to enable her to steal from our charitable trust."

Hudson said Turnbull's actions seriously undermined the trust's ability to operate, pushing them to the brink of insolvency.

"Due to Sarah-Lee's theft, the Trust was essentially insolvent and we weren't sure if we could keep going, it was that serious."

Turnbull had stolen from the most vulnerable in society, Hudson said.

"I find her behaviour appalling," she said.

"It still leaves me with anger and sorrow each time I think about it."

After resigning, Turnbull went to work again in accounts for a construction company, Dash Build, and stole $24,897.22 by syphoning funds to her account once again under the names of different organisations like ACC and Auckland Council.

She explained in court documents she stole the money to pay for drugs, but that she couldn't remember every detail of her offending.

Judge Debra Bell said the construction company had gone under since Turnbull's offending.

A report described Turnbull's addiction to cocaine and alcohol as severe, and her addiction to methamphetamine as moderate.

"You have stated today that whilst this offending was occurring, you were attending work under the influence of drugs and alcohol," said Judge Bell.

"The drugs the report refers to is cocaine, which you would take in the morning, and you would then rely on speed or methamphetamine in the afternoon," she said.

"You state that throughout the time you were committing the fraud you always assumed you would be caught, but you felt powerless to stop."

Judge Bell said Turnbull was stealing the money to feed her $1500 a week addiction to cocaine.

She described Turnbull's fraud as sophisticated.

"Waiheke Trust knew it was losing money, but it couldn't determine how," she said.

Judge Bell chose a starting point of four years and three months imprisonment, giving a 50% discount for factors like Turnbull's guilty plea, restorative justice, and her rehabilitation efforts.

The judge acknowledged the discount was "somewhat large".

She ordered reparations of $79,000 be paid to the Trust.

As of March 2025, $425 had been repaid.

Judge Bell said Turnbull appeared to be genuinely remorseful, and had remained clean for one year.

"You say you are committed to repaying those you have harmed financially," she said.

Trust says sentencing reflects severity of theft

The Waiheke Health Trust said the sentencing brought much needed closure to those who had been betrayed by Turnbull's offending.

Chief executive Jen Glover said she was pleased the outcome reflected the severity of the theft.

"It sends a strong message to would-be offenders that internal fraud will not be tolerated, which is especially important right now, as internal fraud against small businesses and not-for-profits is on the rise, making an already tough environment even harder," she said.

"I have nothing but admiration for the team at Waiheke Health Trust who despite the hurt and betrayal have continued to serve the people in our community who need healthcare and support."

They had done this with the highest degree of professionalism, Glover said.

"Despite being an incredibly trying time, the Trust has stabilised and expanded its service offering to the community over the past 18 months."

Glover said the Trust was here to stay and that its focus remained on the health needs of the Waiheke Community.