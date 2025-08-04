ODT Sports Chat: Finals loom in competitive netball season

On ODT Sports Chat this week, brought to you by the Edgar Centre, we headed along to the latest round of club netball.

Chairwoman of Netball Dunedin Clare Malthus gives us a run down on how competitive the Premier grade has been this year, as the competition reaches its crunch end.

She also touches on the strong numbers through the grades.

College coach Lauren Piebenga and captain Talei Pelasio give their assessment after a commanding victory over the Southern Magpies.

Meanwhile Physed A and South Pac Titans Taiko coaches Alice Wells and Gianna Leoni give their thoughts prior to their clash, while Physed 6ft 6in goal shoot Abi Urlich tells us about her move to Dunedin.