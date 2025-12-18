ODT Odds On: Pete's Pride tells all

Well it’s the last ODT Odds on Column for the year brought to you by the Baaa bar the best littles sports bar in the world and we are going out with a Christmas cracker!! We promised you an interview with Pete’s Pride who has made us plenty over the last few months and we’ve delivered today!! We did OK last week as the Aussie whisper held her job by getting us one home in Sydney and the Punters Revenge tipped out Ortem Legacy who bolted in at Te Rapa at $8s and $2s. Our sports goofy tipster(Me!) is a disgrace and ceremoniously dumped. So enjoy the video make some money and have a great Christmas.