Bigger, better, brighter, and busier: 20 years of Mitre 10 MEGA Dunedin

PHOTO: Mitre 10 MEGA is a South Dunedin institution after 20 years

As the Mitre 10 MEGA Dunedin store celebrates 20 years, owner Martin Dippie reflects on those years in the hardware and garden business.

Martin and Frances Dippie thought they’d bought a medium-sized business when they purchased the Dunedin Mitre 10 in 1994.

But the couple quickly realised that they didn’t have enough space.

After a series of moves, that realisation ultimately inspired the opening of Mitre 10 MEGA Dunedin 20 years ago today.

Reflecting on the huge growth of the business, Martin says it’s ‘‘pretty amazing’’.

‘‘It’s a bigger, better, brighter, busier business that it was 20 years ago,’’ he says. ‘‘I think there’s 46 MEGA stores now, and Dunedin still easily ranks in the top five nationally. Every now and then we can get to as high as number three.’’

PHOTO: Martin Dippie looks over 20 years of Mitre 10 MEGA Dunedin memories

When the Dippies bought the business in 1994 they had a store in Mosgiel and two in Dunedin, one on Cumberland Street in the CBD and the other on Hillside Road.

The Dunedin Mitre 10 stores combined in 1997 on the site of the former Moreau College, in what is now the Kmart store in South Dunedin.

Referred to as ‘Mitre One’, at the time they thought of it as a big store, with 4000 metres of retail space.

Eight years later they moved across Andersons Bay Road to the former Methven tapware site, opening the Mitre 10 MEGA Dunedin store on December 5, 2005.

‘‘I think it’s about 18,000 metres in total retail area,’’ Martin notes. ‘‘So we certainly have grown a lot. We’ve added more land across the back, so on this site we’re 3.2 hectares in total.’’

Another impressive statistic is that across every seven days, Mitre 10 MEGA Dunedin employs over 200 people in full and part time roles. A further 20-25 work at the Mosgiel store, while Martin and Frances are also co-owners of Mitre 10 MEGA Wānaka with brother Allan Dippie.

Between the four stores, Martin believes there are more than 300 employees, and sometimes up to 400.

‘‘We’re very proud to be a good local employer,’’ he says. ‘‘They’re an amazing team. Our longest serving staff member has been here almost 40 years, a lot are in the 30s, a heap in the 20s, and a lot in the teens. That’s a really sign of a healthy business.’’

With that kind of experience comes an incredible amount of specialist knowledge, and Martin is proud of the home improvement, building, and gardening expertise that the team offers.

Because of that the stores have an incredibly loyal customer base, across the trades, the home gardeners and DIYers, and even the regulars at the cafe (the busiest Columbus Cafe in the country).

As well as serving those many customers, Mitre 10 MEGA Dunedin are deeply involved with the local community, supporting organisations and events of various sizes. And on a national scale, there’s a Mitre 10 programme called Helping Hands that is involved in initiatives across the regions.

Looking back over the last 20 years of the business, Martin says there are many memorable moments. As well as taking pride in the strong team culture that’s been ingrained, he’s proud of Mitre 10’s growth in the tough retail sphere.

‘‘I’m really proud of the fact that we’ve developed this big grunty business,’’ he says. ‘‘It is a bit humbling to be here on this enormous site. We’ve got so many exciting plans, and the Mitre 10 group’s in great health.’’

Last year the Dippie’s contribution was recognised when they were inducted into the Mitre 10 Hall of Fame during the cooperative’s 50th year. Director Conor Kershaw noted their ‘‘relentless energy, passion, sense of community, and selflessness’’.

With Mitre 10 MEGA Dunedin turning 20, Martin is looking forward to continuing that legacy.

‘‘We’re very proud of what the team do and the offer that we’ve got in the wider Dunedin region,’’ he says. ‘‘I’d like to thank everybody over the last 20 years for supporting MEGA and our team. We look forward to another 20 years and longer serving you guys.’’