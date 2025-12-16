Local Farming Partner Agrispray Announces Major Rebrand

A long-standing partner in the rural sector is entering a new chapter in 2026. Agrispray, known for its expertise in spray solutions, has announced it will rebrand to Highland Agri Solutions early next year. The change is designed to reflect the company’s significant evolution from a specialist provider into a comprehensive farming partner offering "360° farm support."

Despite the updated branding, the company wants to assure customers that its core values and team are staying the same. The rebrand is not due to a change in ownership or management. Instead, it aims to align the company’s brand with the support and services it already offers to farmers. Customers will still work with the same staff, receive reliable advice, and get the same standard of service they know from Agrispray.

General Manager Andrew Miller says the change matches how the business has developed in practice.

“This change simply reflects who we've already become,” Miller says. “Our team of Agronomists now support farmers with everything from crops and pasture to animal health, pest control and equipment. The new name simply brings all those strengths under one banner.”

For years, the name 'Agrispray' focused on one aspect of the business. However, the modern iteration of the business has grown well beyond chemical application. Today, the company’s team of independent agronomists are central to its operations. They work directly alongside farmers to provide practical, unbiased advice aimed at improving productivity and sustainability across the entire farm system.

This holistic approach means the company now covers a vast array of rural needs. From crop protection and animal health to calf rearing, turf seed, pest control, and general farm supplies, Highland Agri Solutions has positioned itself as a "full service" provider for every aspect of farming life.

The timing reflects how agriculture is changing, with more farms looking for companies that can handle all their requirements under one roof.

The roll-out of the new name and logo will begin early next year and will gradually appear on stores, vehicles, and in communications.

Throughout the name change the team’s goal is always to support farmers’ best interests and help them operate more productively and sustainably.

As the sector continues to evolve, Highland Agri Solutions says it is ready to adapt and support all areas of farm management, building on the reputation earned under the Agrispray name.

For more details about the rebrand, visit agrispray.co.nz or call Andrew on 0800 006 268.