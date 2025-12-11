Census public consultation closing soon

Stats NZ is making important changes to the census, so these valuable insights can be produced more often. With submissions closing soon, people are invited to have their say on the design of the next census.

“In the future, we will use more of the information already collected by government departments and organisations as part of their day-to-day work, known as administrative or admin data, to produce census statistics,” says

Interim Chief Methodologist Gary Dunnet. “It’s efficient, reliable, and it makes sense. Best of all, from 2030, we’ll be publishing census data every single year,” says Gary.

As part of the new admin data-first approach, surveys will continue to play an important role. Instead of a national survey once every five years, a new annual survey will be introduced that will reach a small percentage of the population each year. Stats NZ will also work with communities to develop tailored solutions that help meet their data needs.

“This future-focused model means Stats NZ can continue to produce quality census data that supports positive economic and social outcomes.”

You can share your feedback on how Stats NZ implements the new admin data-first model, and the topics to be included in the next census.

“The data we propose to collect is largely the same as the last census, but with some changes. This includes adding new quality of life indicators, and collecting more information on dwellings, like floor area, age, and coldness.”

You can also share feedback on how information is collected for and about priority communities, and on wider population and social data needs we could consider.

“I encourage everyone with an interest in our country’s official data and statistics to share their feedback,” says Gary.

To share your thoughts, visit stats.govt.nz/census-consultation. Submissions must be received by 5pm, Friday 19 December 2025.