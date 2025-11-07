SHANNON FARM OFFERS QUALITY, LUXURY AND SPACE

The Central Otago Lakes District has a new lifestyle location in Shannon Farm. The new development, on the slopes above Cromwell, offers a range of high-quality living options in a series of spacious properties.

Sensitively sited on the gently rolling foothills of the Mount Pisa range, Shannon Farm provides a semi-rural aspect, overlooking vineyards, orchards and framed by dramatic mountain vistas. Spread across more than 140 hectares, properties in Shannon Farm range from a minimum of 1500m2 – offering ample room for comfortable lifestyle living, with larger, secluded estates on the upper levels of the development.

Shannon Farm has been established by multi-award-winning local developer Infinity Investment Group – the company behind some of Wānaka’s best known lifestyle developments. The first stage of the new development sold out immediately, with interest strong in the newly released stages.

The heart of Central

Infinity Investment Group chief executive Paul Croft says Shannon Farm offers a relaxed pace of life and all the convenience of an established community, with plenty of opportunity for active enjoyment, and access to all of the region’s exceptional amenities and attractions.

“This is Central as it was – and as it should be,” says Paul Croft. “Shannon Farm puts you in the heart of the Central Otago Lakes District, in an area that is unspoiled by excessive growth but close to everything that is exceptional about the region – from adrenaline fuelled adventure, to stylish, high-quality living.”

“One of the key things we offer – which has really driven interest in Shannon Farm – is that rare local commodity: a sense of space.”

As well as the large section sizes, every property is carefully sited to maximise sunlight, views and living space, and grouped in five interconnected neighbourhoods, each with their own unique qualities and distinctive character.

Paul Croft says a lot of care and attention has gone into the siting of each section. “Each property within Shannon Farm is carefully located to maximise your enjoyment of our stunning environment,” says Paul Croft. “Framed by the majestic Mount Pisa Range, with expansive views across rolling hills and orchards, down to Lake Dunstan, Shannon Farm gives you an incredible perspective of this remarkable region.”

Extraordinary location

That location is also a key part of the appeal of Shannon Farm.

“Central Otago Lakes District combines a stunning natural environment, with sustained investment value, underpinned by diverse opportunities for lifestyle, recreation and business,” says Paul Croft.

“The location also offers a step-change from some of the more developed parts of the region. Cromwell is a genuine community – the choice of locals who appreciate a relaxed pace of life, laid-back lifestyle and understated quality and luxury.”

Distinctive neighbourhood design

Like five distinct developments in one, Shannon Farm has been established in a way that both reflects and celebrates its unique topography.

Marked by their own individual entranceway, tailored accessways and parks, greenspaces and landscaping, each of the five neighbourhoods establishes a welcoming sense of local community, while ensuring no part of Shannon Farm feels crowded or overdeveloped.

“Whether it’s being part of a secluded and select community, shared with just a handful of neighbours, or enjoying the privacy of your own significant estate, with a grandstand view of the valley below, Shannon Farm provides every opportunity to enjoy the very best Central Otago has to offer,” says Paul Croft.

A vision for the region

David Reid Homes Wānaka & Central Otago director Chris Leith says Shannon Farm offers something that was missing from the Cromwell region as a whole, now it is becoming a destination in itself.

“Shannon Farm will open up the possibilities for people coming to Cromwell that are looking for a lifestyle that combines the convenience of access to an established township with space and privacy,” says Chris Leith.

“I have clients who are relocating to Shannon Farm from Auckland; getting out of the city. But it would also suit the retiring farmer from Otago Southland. And with new businesses coming to the region, it would suit those people as well. I think it will become one of the areas to live in, in the Central Otago region.”

G.J. Gardner Homes Wanaka & Central Otago franchise owner Nick Tapper says Shannon Farm reflects the changing needs of a growing region, with a lot of new investment in and around Cromwell.

“We’re pretty bullish about Cromwell,” says Nick. “As a group home builder that has been committed to Cromwell for at least 15 years, we're excited to see the level of building that will be created in Shannon Farm.”

“At its core, our involvement in Shannon Farm is about creating homes that reflect the best of Central Lakes living — homes that celebrate place, purpose, and enduring value.”

First titles for Shannon Farm are expected in January 2026, with builders planning to get underway on their showcase home designs early in the new year. A limited number of properties in the latest release are still available. Visit www.shannonfarm.co.nz for details.