King's High School Year 9 and 10 Prizegiving List 2025

Year 9 Prestige Awards

Miguel Abad (Leadership: The Paul Oestreicher Award); Austin Breese, Kaleb Charles, Joseph Hamilton, Freddy Ma, Cormac Moore and Henry Simpson (The Rector’s Excellence Award); Aston Lawrence and Ruben van Tonder (Top All-round Student: The PTSA Award); Genjin Gurung (Top Year 9 Academic Student: The Lang medal).

Year 9 Rector’s Commendation for All-round Personal Excellence

9Cr: Kawa Bradford, Ryan Casey, Taj Christie, Xavier Clark, Luis Davis, Nikau Ford, Emil Fox, Andrei Gadayan, Leo Gilks, Muaz Hassan, Jimmy Hinds, Zac Keane, Eli Lazenby, Jack O'Callaghan, Aiden Porthouse, Zeviah Rangihika, Baxter Rawson, Max Simmers, Alex Smith, Alex Thurston, Laga Togatala, Noah Walgern, Preston Wheeler. 9Cy: Miguel Abad, Deklan Bachop, Rylan Breese, Daniel Cameron, Ryan Campbell, Lukas Cobby, Liam Cochran, Elijah Johnson, Henry Simpson, Theo Stevenson, Luka Stewart, Samuel Van Der Laan-Spiers, Brendan Watson, Zachary Willis. 9Ea: Jacob Beattie, Austin Breese, Cooper Burden, Josh Carr, Kaleb Charles, Angus Chisman, Aesen Chu, Ethan Dettling, Seth Elliot-Tressler, Donovan Fought, Luca Gardiner, Valerio Ghidella, Genjin Gurung, Joseph Hamilton, Noah Jackson, Malachi Kilgore, Aston Lawrence, Allan Lin, Freddy Ma, Josiah Max, Cormac Moore, Marcus Ng, William Nicol, Ashton Ouyang, Julian Szymanski, Ruben van Tonder. 9Hi: Jaival Arya, Ian Bakeua, Jesse Callaghan, Eli Duffy, Liam Eteveneaux, Austin Heggie, David-Jabez Hola, William Lark, Lenoa Laufiso, Noah Livett-Giggins, Elijah Matalavea, Tioni Metuakore-Tiaiti, Sean Scharr, Eli Tapuni, Tatum Tuhega-Johnson, Phoenix Tuhega-Vaitupu, Te Atua Waldron, George Weatherall. 9Jp: Dallas Fong, Sione Koloi, Lochlan Mahan, Fetoai Paulo Pua, Nikolei Seymour, Makaahea Tahana, Shannon Te Kira, Jandre Van der Merwe. 9Ly: Jai Cunningham, Caleb Dobier, Lucas Finnie, Maihi Jain, Nikau Morand Charlie O'Dowda, Eli Pierre, Melvin Reddy, Mikah Reihana. 9Mo: Alex Barnes-Milbank, Lucas Beattie, Cameron Bond, Ethan Chong-Guo, Max Crawford, Max Devlin, Coop Diehl, Zac Douglas, George Dunn, Jackson East, Matteo Giudicelli-Maraine, Jimmy Hall, Zac Hall, Johnny La Hood, Taylor Martin, Owen Moody, Hunter Paterson, George Solomon, Greyson Spencer, Connor Stanley, Calum Starkey, VJ Stevenson-Wright, Logan Wilson, Max Wooffindin. 9SR Callen Gilbert, Jayden Herewini Hare, Henry Talatonu, Te Hau Wilson-Haitana.

King’s High School Year 9 ODT List 2025

9Cr: Kawa Bradford (merit digital technology, music, physical education, Spanish, certificate of attainment); Ryan Casey (excellence technology, merit digital technology, physical education, social studies, certificate of attainment); Taj Christie (excellence music, merit digital technology, English, physical education, social studies, Spanish, technology, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Xavier Clark (excellence digital technology, mathematics, music, technology, merit English, physical education, science, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Luis Davis (excellence digital technology, English, music, science, merit mathematics, social studies, Te Reo Māori, technology, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Tino Fevaaiai (merit digital technology, English, music, physical education, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Nikau Ford (department prize Te Reo Māori, excellence music, Te Reo Māori, merit digital technology, English, physical education, social studies, technology, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Emil Fox (excellence digital technology, Japanese, mathematics, music, merit English, science, certificate of attainment); Andrei Gadayan (excellence digital technology, Spanish, merit English, mathematics, music, physical education, social studies, technology, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Leo Gilks (excellence digital technology, merit Spanish, certificate of attainment); Muaz Hassan (department prize technology, excellence mathematics, science, technology, merit digital technology, English, music, physical education, social studies, Spanish, Oestreicher gold, service to school library, certificate of attainment); Jimmy Hinds (excellence physical education, Spanish, merit digital technology, English, mathematics, music, science, social studies, technology, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Zac Keane (excellence English, Spanish, merit digital technology, mathematics, science, social studies, technology, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Eli Lazenby (excellence Spanish, merit digital technology, English, physical education, social studies, certificate of attainment); Lukas Linwood (merit digital technology, physical education, Spanish, certificate of attainment); Jack O'Callaghan (excellence digital technology, Spanish, technology, merit English, music, physical education, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Aiden Porthouse (excellence Spanish, merit digital technology, mathematics, physical education, social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Zeviah Rangihika (excellence Te Reo Māori, merit digital technology, music, physical education, certificate of attainment); Flynn Rangitutia (excellence digital technology, Te Reo Māori, merit English, mathematics, physical education, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Baxter Rawson (excellence digital technology, Spanish, merit English, physical education, social studies, certificate of attainment); Max Simmers (merit digital technology, music, physical education, technology, certificate of attainment); Alex Smith (excellence music, technology, merit digital technology, English, mathematics, physical education, science, social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Alex Thurston (merit digital technology, French, mathematics, music, physical education, social studies, technology, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Laga Togatala (excellence French, merit digital technology, mathematics, music, physical education, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Noah Walgern (excellence digital technology, French, technology, merit French, music, physical education, social studies, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Preston Wheeler (excellence physical education, merit digital technology, mathematics, music, social studies, Oestreicher silver, sports and activities basketball - most improved Year 9 player, certificate of attainment). 9Cy: Miguel Abad (excellence digital technology, mathematics, Spanish, visual art, merit English, physical education, science, social studies, technology, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Tai Aumata (excellence visual art, merit digital technology, English, mathematics, physical education, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Deklan Bachop (excellence mathematics, music, Spanish, visual art, merit digital technology, physical education, science, social studies, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Jett Bray-McCarthy (merit digital technology, physical education, social studies, certificate of attainment); Rylan Breese (excellence digital technology, English, Japanese, mathematics, music, social studies, merit physical education, visual art, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Daniel Cameron (excellence digital technology, English, French, mathematics, music, social studies, merit physical education, science, visual art, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Ryan Campbell (excellence mathematics, social studies, merit digital technology, English, physical education, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Lukas Cobby (excellence mathematics, visual art, merit digital technology, English, physical education, social studies, certificate of attainment); Liam Cochran (excellence digital technology, mathematics, visual art, merit English, Japanese, physical education, science, social studies, technology, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Tyler Cohen (excellence digital technology, mathematics, physical education, visual art, merit music, certificate of attainment); Lachlan Faitonu (merit digital technology, physical education, certificate of attainment); Ben Griffiths (merit mathematics, physical education, technology, certificate of attainment); Nathan Gu (excellence Japanese, mathematics, music, merit digital technology, English, physical education, social studies, technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Elijah Johnson (excellence digital technology, Japanese, mathematics, merit English, physical education, social studies, technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Carter Lund (excellence social studies, merit digital technology, English, mathematics, physical education, visual art, certificate of attainment); Nheiljohn Madlangbayan (merit physical education, technology, certificate of attainment); Henry Simpson (excellence digital technology, English, Japanese, mathematics, music, science, social studies, visual art, merit physical education, technology, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Aiden Skeggs (excellence digital technology, Japanese, merit English, mathematics, physical education, social studies, visual art, certificate of attainment); Eli Smillie (excellence digital technology, Japanese, physical education, social studies, merit English, mathematics, music, technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Theo Stevenson (excellence mathematics, technology, visual art, merit digital technology, English, Japanese, music, physical education, social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Luka Stewart (excellence digital technology, physical education, visual art, merit English, mathematics, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Jake Swann (merit digital technology, certificate of attainment); Samuel Van Der Laan-Spiers (excellence digital technology, Japanese, science, social studies, merit English, mathematics, music, physical education, visual art, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Brendan Watson (excellence digital technology, mathematics, science, social studies, technology, visual art, merit English, French, music, physical education, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Hunter Wheeler-Brown (merit digital technology, certificate of attainment); Zachary Willis (excellence digital technology, Japanese, mathematics, social studies, visual art, merit English, music, physical education, science, technology, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Matt Wilson (excellence mathematics, physical education, visual art, merit digital technology, certificate of attainment). 9Ea: Jacob Beattie (excellence digital technology, English, mathematics, science, social studies, merit music, physical education, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Austin Breese (excellence digital technology, English, mathematics, music, physical education, science, social studies, Te Reo Māori, visual art, merit technology, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Cooper Burden (excellence digital technology, English, mathematics, physical education, visual art, merit music, science, social studies, technology, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Josh Carr (excellence English, Japanese, mathematics, science, social studies, visual art, merit digital technology, music, technology, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Kaleb Charles (department prize science, excellence English, French, mathematics, music, science, social studies, visual art, merit digital technology, physical education, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Angus Chisman (excellence English, mathematics, music, physical education, science, social studies, technology, merit digital technology, Te Reo Māori, visual art, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Aesen Chu (excellence digital technology, mathematics, music, Spanish, merit science, visual art, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Ethan Dettling (excellence English, mathematics, science, Te Reo Māori, merit digital technology, music, physical education, social studies, visual art, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Seth Elliot-Tressler (department prize mathematics, excellence digital technology, English, mathematics, merit Japanese, music, science, social studies, visual art, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Donovan Fought (excellence digital technology, English, science, Te Reo Māori, Year 10 Japanese, merit Year 10 Cambridge mathematics, physical education, social studies, technology, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Luca Gardiner (excellence English, French, mathematics, music, science, social studies, merit digital technology, physical education, technology, visual art, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Valerio Ghidella (excellence English, mathematics, music, science, technology, visual art, merit digital technology, social studies, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Genjin Gurung (department prize digital technology, English, excellence Year 10 Cambridge mathematics, digital technology, English, music, science, social studies, visual art, merit physical education, technology, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, sports and activities football - most outstanding Year 9 player, certificate of attainment); Joseph Hamilton (excellence digital technology, English, Japanese, mathematics, music, science, social studies, visual art, merit physical education, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Jack Howarth (excellence digital technology, mathematics, merit Japanese, music, physical education, certificate of attainment); Noah Jackson (excellence digital technology, English, mathematics, merit music, physical education, science, Te Reo Māori, technology, visual art, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Malachi Kilgore (department prize visual art, excellence English, music, science, visual art, Year 10 Cambridge mathematics); Malachi Kilgore (merit digital technology, physical education, social studies, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, certificate of attainment); Aston Lawrence (department prize French, music, excellence digital technology, English, French, music, science, social studies, visual art, Year 10 Cambridge mathematics, merit physical education, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment, accelerant top year 9 student); Allan Lin (excellence digital technology, visual art, Year 10 Cambridge mathematics, merit English, French, music, physical education, science, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Freddy Ma (department prize Japanese, excellence digital technology, English, Japanese, music, science, social studies, visual art, Year 10 Cambridge mathematics, merit physical education, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Josiah Max (excellence digital technology, English, French, mathematics, science, visual art, merit music, physical education, social studies, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Cormac Moore (excellence English, mathematics, physical education, science, social studies, Spanish, technology, visual art, merit digital technology, music, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Marcus Ng (excellence English, visual art, Year 10 Cambridge mathematics, merit digital technology, French, music, physical education, science, social studies, technology, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); William Nicol (excellence English, mathematics, physical education, science, Spanish, merit digital technology, music, social studies, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, certificate of attainment); Ashton Ouyang (excellence digital technology, English, mathematics, music, science, Spanish, merit physical education, social studies, visual art, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, certificate of attainment); Dexter Smith (excellence digital technology, mathematics, Spanish, merit English, music, social studies, certificate of attainment); Julian Szymanski (excellence digital technology, English, French, mathematics, science, social studies, visual art, merit music, physical education, technology, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Ruben van Tonder (department prize social studies, Spanish, excellence digital technology, English, mathematics, music, physical education, science, social studies, Spanish, technology, merit visual art, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, sports and activities cricket - most promising junior batsman, certificate of attainment). 9Hi: Jaival Arya (excellence physical education, merit mathematics, certificate of attainment); Ian Bakeua (excellence mathematics, music, Spanish, merit digital technology, technology, visual art, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Jesse Callaghan (department prize visual art, excellence Te Reo Māori, visual art, merit digital technology, mathematics, music, physical education, technology, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Jack Crashley (merit digital technology, physical education, Spanish, sports and activities golf - junior golf champion, golf - most promising junior golfer, certificate of attainment); Eli Duffy (excellence physical education, merit digital technology, mathematics, music, social studies, Te Reo Māori, visual art, certificate of attainment); Liam Eteveneaux (excellence visual art, merit digital technology, music, physical education, technology, certificate of attainment); Austin Heggie (excellence digital technology, music, physical education, social studies, Spanish, merit technology, visual art, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Sean Higgins (excellence physical education, merit digital technology, English, visual art, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); David-Jabez Hola (excellence digital technology, music, physical education, Te Reo Māori, visual art, merit English, mathematics, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, sports and activities rugby - most promising Year 9 forward, basketball - most valuable Year 9 player, certificate of attainment); Aiden Kendall (merit digital technology, music, physical education, Spanish, technology, visual art, Oestreicher bronze, sports and activities hockey - most valuable junior all-round player, certificate of attainment); Juste'ce Konelio (merit digital technology, mathematics, physical education, certificate of attainment); William Lark (excellence digital technology, Japanese, mathematics, technology, visual art, merit physical education, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Lenoa Laufiso (excellence Spanish, merit digital technology, mathematics, music, physical education, technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Noah Livett-Giggins (merit digital technology, mathematics, physical education, Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Elijah Matalavea (excellence digital technology, Japanese, mathematics, merit technology, visual art, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Caiden McGregor (merit digital technology, mathematics, certificate of attainment); Tioni Metuakore-Tiaiti (excellence physical education, merit digital technology, music, physical education, Te Reo Māori, visual art, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Séan Scharr (excellence Spanish, merit digital technology, English, music, physical education, visual art, certificate of attainment); Eli Tapuni (excellence Te Reo Māori, merit digital technology, music, physical education, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Hunter Thomson-Shanks (merit digital technology, physical education, certificate of attainment); Saxon Tod (excellence technology, merit mathematics, music, physical education, Spanish, sports and activities rugby - most promising Year 9 forward, certificate of attainment); Tatum Tuhega-Johnson (excellence physical education, visual art, merit mathematics, music, Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Phoenix Tuhega-Vaitupu (department prize physical education, excellence digital technology, physical education, merit mathematics, music, Te Reo Māori, technology, visual art, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Te Atua Waldron (excellence Te Reo Māori, visual art, merit digital technology, mathematics, music, physical education, technology, certificate of attainment); George Weatherall (excellence digital technology, physical education, visual art, merit mathematics, music, social studies, technology, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment). 9Jp: Dallas Fong (merit music, technology, certificate of attainment); Cordell-Jade Fuller (certificate of attainment); A J Jones (certificate of attainment); Sione Koloi (excellence visual art, merit technology, certificate of attainment); Lochlan Mahan (excellence technology, merit digital technology, mathematics, music, Spanish, visual art, certificate of attainment); Fetoai Paulo Pua (excellence technology, visual art, merit mathematics, music, Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Jahrius Rutherford (merit music, certificate of attainment); Nikolei Seymour (merit digital technology, music, Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Jayden Shanks (certificate of attainment); Cruz Shields (certificate of attainment); Makaahea Tahana (merit digital technology, mathematics, music, visual art, certificate of attainment); Shannon Te Kira (merit Te Reo Māori, technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Jandre Van der Merwe (merit digital technology, certificate of attainment). 9Ly: Zak Beazley (merit digital technology, certificate of attainment); Lucas Blewden (certificate of attainment); Harley Brabant (merit music, physical education, visual art, certificate of attainment); Ollie Caldwell (excellence physical education, technology, merit digital technology, mathematics, certificate of attainment); Jai Cunningham (excellence French, merit digital technology, English, physical education, certificate of attainment); Caleb Dobier (excellence physical education, merit digital technology, music, Oestreicher bronze, sports and activities cross country - keenness and enthusiasm, cross country - u14 fastest time, athletics - u14 champion, certificate of attainment); Mason Dunphy (merit physical education, certificate of attainment); Darcy Farrell (merit physical education, technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Lucas Finnie (merit digital technology, music, physical education, Spanish, certificate of attainment); Lucas Gillespie (merit digital technology, physical education, visual art, certificate of attainment); Maihi Jain (merit digital technology, music, physical education, Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Jaxon Kemp (certificate of attainment); Lennox Kinghorn (excellence Spanish, merit mathematics, visual art, certificate of attainment); Samuel McNabb (merit digital technology, mathematics, music, physical education, social studies, Spanish, technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Nikau Morand (excellence Te Reo Māori, merit digital technology, English, physical education, certificate of attainment); Charlie O'Dowda (excellence physical education, merit digital technology, mathematics, technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Riley Page-Smith (merit digital technology, mathematics, physical education, certificate of attainment); Eli Pierre (merit digital technology, physical education, technology, certificate of attainment); Chosen Ratima (excellence physical education, Te Reo Māori, merit digital technology, mathematics, Oestreicher bronze, sports and activities rugby - most promising Year 9 back, certificate of attainment); Melvin Reddy (merit mathematics, music, physical education, Te Reo Māori, visual art, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Walter Reed (excellence physical education, merit digital technology, English, technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Mikah Reihana (merit digital technology, English, music, physical education, certificate of attainment); Felix Smith (merit music, physical education, certificate of attainment); Maddox Thomson (certificate of attainment). 9Mo: Alex Barnes-Milbank (excellence digital technology, English, mathematics, music, merit French, social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Vincent Beatson (excellence mathematics, merit digital technology, English, Japanese, music, physical education, social studies, certificate of attainment); Lucas Beattie (excellence mathematics, merit digital technology, English, Japanese, music, physical education, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Cameron Bond (excellence digital technology, English, Japanese, mathematics, music, social studies, technology, merit physical education, science, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Phoenix Campbell (merit mathematics, physical education, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Ethan Chong-Guo (excellence digital technology, French, mathematics, music, technology, merit English, physical education, social studies, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Max Crawford (excellence digital technology, French, mathematics, technology, merit English, music, physical education, science, social studies, certificate of attainment); Max Devlin (excellence mathematics, merit digital technology, English, French, physical education, social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Coop Diehl (excellence French, music, merit digital technology, physical education, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Zac Douglas (excellence digital technology, mathematics, music, technology, merit English, Japanese, physical education, science, social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); George Dunn (excellence digital technology, music, merit English, physical education, social studies, Te Reo Māori, technology, certificate of attainment); Jackson East (excellence French, mathematics, music, social studies, merit digital technology, English, physical education, science, technology, Oestreicher silver, sports and activities cricket - most promising junior bowler, certificate of attainment); Matteo Giudicelli-Maraine (excellence digital technology, mathematics, technology, merit Japanese, music, physical education, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Jimmy Hall (excellence digital technology, mathematics, music, merit English, physical education, technology, certificate of attainment); Zac Hall (excellence mathematics, music, technology, merit digital technology, Japanese, physical education, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Johnny La Hood (excellence digital technology, mathematics, technology, merit music, physical education, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Thomas Liu (certificate of attainment); Taylor Martin (excellence digital technology, Japanese, mathematics, music, physical education, social studies, merit English, science, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, sports and activities football - most promising Year 9 player, certificate of attainment); Owen Moody (excellence digital technology, French, mathematics, merit English, physical education, social studies, technology, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Hunter Paterson (excellence Japanese, mathematics, social studies, technology, merit digital technology, English, music, physical education, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); George Solomon (excellence Japanese, mathematics, social studies, merit digital technology, English, music, physical education, technology, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Greyson Spencer (excellence digital technology, Japanese, mathematics, music, social studies, technology, merit English, physical education, science, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Connor Stanley (excellence digital technology, mathematics, Spanish, merit music, physical education, social studies, certificate of attainment); Calum Starkey (special prize Year 9 speech competition, excellence digital technology, English, Japanese, mathematics, music, merit social studies, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); VJ Stevenson-Wright (excellence mathematics, physical education, merit digital technology, English, music, physical education, technology, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Logan Wilson (excellence digital technology, mathematics, merit English, music, physical education, science, social studies, technology, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Max Wooffindin (excellence digital technology, mathematics, technology, merit English, French, music, physical education, social studies, certificate of attainment). 9Sr: Cyrus Burrow (excellence technology, merit digital technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Callen Gilbert (excellence technology, merit digital technology, music, Spanish, visual art, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Jayden Herewini Hare (merit English, visual art, certificate of attainment); Rylee Houston (merit digital technology, certificate of attainment); Nesian Muliipu-Reuben (merit digital technology, certificate of attainment); Ibrahim Omar (excellence digital technology, technology, merit visual art, certificate of attainment); Tavake Palu (merit digital technology, certificate of attainment); Kingsten Paterson (excellence digital technology, merit music, visual art, certificate of attainment); Henry Talatonu (special prize Jessica Louisa, excellence digital technology, visual art, merit mathematics, music, Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Te Hau Wilson-Haitana (merit music, technology, certificate of attainment).

Year 10 Prestige Awards

Moses Sarkies: (Top Year 10 Pacific Island Student: The Emile Family Award); Marcel Taani (Top Year 10 Māori Student: The Luke Taylor Memorial Award); Logan Gray (Leadership: The Paul Oestreicher Award); Max Connor, Gabby Fuentes, Mac Menzies: (The Rector’s Excellence Award); Noah Crannitch: (Top All-round Student: The PTSA Award and Top Academic Student: The Lang Medal).

Year 10 Rector’s Commendation for All-round Personal Excellence

10Bd: Jethro Arona, Monty Bevin, Ryan Birtles, Darragh Burke, Max Connor, Phoenix Davey, Gabby Fuentes, Austin Fuller, Mason Hall, Nghia Ho, Evan Holborow, Leo McAuliffe, Jayden Mei, Mac Menzies, Harry Morrison, Harvey Paardekooper, Ethan Phillips, Lewis Rae, Miguel Sobrevilla, Hayden Symister, Kali Tunoka, Konrad Van Betuw, Connor van Niekerk, William Yu, Lukas Yurjevic Young. 10Cg: Harry Beazley, Vivek Gopal, Harper McLay, Cruz Muschamp, Mitchell Walsh, Ryu Wheki Tupu-Wahitapu. 10Cn: Mason Abbott, Nikau Brew, Alfie Donaldson, Liam Donaldson, Reid Edwards, Aiden Fitzgerald, Harrison Hamilton, Kane Harp, Charlie Macdonald, Hasan Mahmood, Max Moors, Armani Ngaia, Max Pearson, Marshall Rabbette, Leighton Rutherford, Lennox Smaill, Ashton Spears, Covey Stevenson, Roman Thomas-Bennetts, Josh Thompson, Touma Umeki, Guy Wild. 10Dn: Enzo Allinson, Charlie Beazley, Thayyib Bishri, Miklos Burt, Elias Lewis-Samson, Alex Maguire, Joseph Mathews, Jawad Mattar, Johan Mills, Luccas Orellana, Hunter Ramshaw, Moses Sarkies, Judah Shantapriyan, Jett Stevenson, Kalani Summerton, Ieuan Thomas. 10Mp: Stephen Burke, Pavel Calvert, Tomos Chadwick, Charlie Clearwater, Noah Crannitch, Samar Dangare, Josef Dettling, Charlie Drew, Zakari Evangelou, Tāwhiri Fowler, Logan Gray, Riley Henderson, Chris Jenks, Conor Kerr, Eddy Li, Tahu McGinty, Samuel McLaughlan, Hunter McLean, Liam McRodden, Eddie Panting, Ben Pearson, Jackson Phillips, Heath Stamou, Ned Starkey, Conan Tabb. 10St: Jack Christie, Jake Restieaux. 10Sv: Meki Elisara, Mason Jelgersma, Ollie Marsh, Max Miller, Isa Tekinkaya, Jake Ward. 10Wn: Callum Heath-Glynn, Lenny Holland, Dontae John, Noah McDowell, Max McNabb, James Reynolds, Charlie Roy.

10Bd: Zac Adams (merit physical education); Jethro Arona (merit digital technology, geography, physical education, social studies, certificate of attainment); Monty Bevin (excellence visual art, merit physical education, social studies, sports science, technology, certificate of attainment); Ryan Birtles (excellence French, geography, mathematics, merit digital technology, physical education, science, social studies, certificate of attainment); Darragh Burke (excellence music, physical education, merit English, geography, science, social studies, technology, certificate of attainment); Max Connor (department prize geography, social studies, excellence geography, mathematics, physical education, social studies, sports science, technology, merit English, science, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Phoenix Davey (department prize design and visual communication, excellence design and visual communication, digital technology, merit mathematics, physical education, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Gabby Fuentes (department prize design and visual communication, technology, excellence design and visual communication, economics, mathematics, science, social studies, technology, merit English, physical education, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Austin Fuller (excellence digital technology, Japanese, mathematics, music, social studies, merit English, science, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Mason Hall (department prize visual art, excellence drama, English, social studies, visual art, merit mathematics, physical education, science, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Nghia Ho (excellence design and visual communication, digital technology, mathematics, social studies, merit science, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, certificate of attainment); Evan Holborow (excellence English, mathematics, physical education, social studies, sports science, technology, merit science, visual art, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Leo McAuliffe (excellence digital technology, mathematics, technology, merit English, Japanese, physical education, science, social studies, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Jayden Mei (excellence economics, mathematics, social studies, merit English, physical education, science, certificate of attainment); Mac Menzies (department prize physical education, visual art, excellence English, mathematics, physical education, social studies, sports science, visual art, merit geography, science, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Harry Morrison (excellence music, merit mathematics, physical education, social studies, sports science, Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher bronze, sports and activities golf – King’s High School up and coming junior golfer trophy, certificate of attainment); Harvey Paardekooper (excellence physical education, merit mathematics, social studies, technology, visual art, sports and activities football - most outstanding year 10 player, certificate of attainment); Ethan Phillips (merit digital technology, physical education, social studies, certificate of attainment); Lewis Rae (department prize Spanish, excellence economics, mathematics, social studies, Spanish, sports science, merit English, physical education, science, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Judah Shantapriyan (excellence English, mathematics, social studies, merit history, sports science, Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Miguel Sobrevilla (excellence digital technology, English, mathematics, social studies, merit French, science, technology, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, certificate of attainment); Hayden Symister (excellence social studies, Spanish, sports science, merit physical education, certificate of attainment); Kali Tunoka (department prize drama, excellence digital technology, drama, music, merit English, physical education, social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Konrad Van Betuw (excellence history, mathematics, Spanish, merit physical education, social studies, certificate of attainment); Connor van Niekerk (excellence geography, mathematics, physical education, merit history, social studies, sports science, sports and activities touch - junior 1st's outstanding defensive player, certificate of attainment); William Yu (excellence digital technology, mathematics, music, social studies, merit English, Japanese, physical education, science, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Lukas Yurjevic Young (excellence geography, merit history, mathematics, music, social studies, certificate of attainment). 10Cg: Taki Adlam (merit Te Reo Māori); Harry Beazley (excellence visual art, merit English, sports science, technology, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Damon Fleming (merit digital technology, English, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Tyler Forman (merit economics, English, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Vivek Gopal (merit digital technology, music, social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Lacesyn Hoete (merit music, Te Reo Māori); Blake Latimer (excellence technology, merit English, certificate of attainment); Noah McFarlane (certificate of attainment); Harper McLay (merit digital technology, certificate of attainment); Tusk Mosen (excellence digital technology, visual art, merit English, technology, certificate of attainment); Cruz Muschamp (merit economics, geography, certificate of attainment); Hugo Niak (certificate of attainment); James Patterson (merit digital technology, certificate of attainment); Trae Rangi (merit technology); Alfie Stamford (Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Kazuma Suzuki (excellence visual art, merit Spanish, certificate of attainment); Marcel Taani (department prize Te Reo Māori, excellence Te Reo Māori); Allan Tutu (merit technology, certificate of attainment); Mitchell Walsh (excellence technology, merit visual art, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Caiden Webster-Gee (merit Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Ryu Wheki Tupu-Wahitapu (merit digital technology, music, Oestreicher bronze). 10Cn: Mason Abbott (merit physical education, social studies, technology, visual art, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Nikau Brew (excellence Te Reo Māori, merit history, physical education, social studies, sports and activities football - best weekly player trophy, certificate of attainment); Blake Dewey (excellence visual art, merit social studies, sports science, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Alfie Donaldson (merit English, geography, physical education, social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Liam Donaldson (excellence physical education, merit social studies, technology, Oestreicher silver, sports and activities rugby - outstanding contribution to junior rugby, certificate of attainment); Reid Edwards (excellence digital technology, social studies, sports science, merit English, mathematics, physical education, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Aiden Fitzgerald (excellence digital technology, visual art, merit social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Harrison Hamilton (excellence music, physical education, merit digital technology, social studies, sports science, certificate of attainment); Kane Harp (excellence mathematics, physical education, merit English, science, social studies, sports science, Te Reo Māori, technology, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Charlie Macdonald (excellence mathematics, music, physical education, technology, merit English, geography, social studies, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, sports and activities cricket - most valuable junior all-round player, certificate of attainment); Hasan Mahmood (excellence physical education, social studies, merit English, geography, certificate of attainment); Max Moors (excellence social studies, visual art, merit physical education, sports science, technology, certificate of attainment); Talo Nagoshi (excellence social studies, merit English, geography, certificate of attainment); Armani Ngaia (excellence mathematics, merit history, physical education, social studies, Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Max Pearson (excellence physical education, merit English, history, social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Marshall Rabbette (excellence digital technology, physical education, merit history, mathematics, social studies, certificate of attainment); Leighton Rutherford (excellence mathematics, merit history, physical education, social studies, Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Lennox Smaill (excellence physical education, sports science, merit social studies, technology, visual art, sports and activities touch - junior 1st's leadership cup, touch - most valuable junior player trophy, rugby - junior 1st's outstanding defensive player, certificate of attainment); Ashton Spears (excellence physical education, social studies, merit economics, English, mathematics, science, technology, certificate of attainment); Covey Stevenson (excellence physical education, social studies, technology, merit economics, mathematics, sports science, certificate of attainment); Roman Thomas-Bennetts (excellence physical education, Te Reo Māori, merit social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Josh Thompson (merit history, social studies, technology, certificate of attainment); Flynn Trickey (merit physical education, science, social studies, certificate of attainment); Touma Umeki (excellence Japanese, mathematics, music, visual art, merit physical education, social studies, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, certificate of attainment); Guy Wild (excellence physical education, social studies, merit English, mathematics, technology, sports and activities volleyball - most improved junior player, certificate of attainment). 10Dn: Enzo Allinson (excellence music, physical education, merit mathematics, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Andrew Bates (merit mathematics, certificate of attainment); Charlie Beazley (excellence English, technology, visual art, merit mathematics, physical education, social studies, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Thayyib Bishri (merit English, geography, history, physical education, social studies, sports science, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Lachlan Bray (excellence mathematics, Spanish, merit English, visual art, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Jakob Brits (excellence sports science, merit English, music, social studies, technology, certificate of attainment); Miklós Burt (excellence geography, mathematics, merit English, physical education, social studies, Spanish, Oestreicher silver, sports and activities basketball - most improved year 10 player, certificate of attainment); Liam Harris (excellence French, merit drama, English, mathematics, physical education, certificate of attainment); Elias Lewis-Samson (excellence mathematics, music, visual art, merit English, physical education, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Alex Maguire (merit geography, mathematics, physical education, technology, certificate of attainment); Felix Mason (merit drama, geography, physical education, sports science, certificate of attainment); Joseph Mathews (excellence digital technology, mathematics, merit English, music, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Jawad Mattar (excellence English, Japanese, mathematics, merit digital technology, geography, physical education, science, social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Johan Mills (merit drama, English, mathematics, physical education, science, social studies, Spanish, technology, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Luccas Orellana (excellence mathematics, Spanish, merit digital technology, social studies, technology, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Hunter Ramshaw (merit digital technology, mathematics, physical education, certificate of attainment); Hayden Robertson (merit English, mathematics, physical education, Spanish, sports science, certificate of attainment); Moses Sarkies (excellence physical education, social studies, sports science, Te Reo Māori, merit English, mathematics, music, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Matthew Smith (excellence French, technology, merit design and visual communication, English, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Jett Stevenson (excellence physical education, social studies, technology, merit mathematics, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Kalani Summerton (excellence economics, mathematics, Spanish, merit physical education, social studies, sports science, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Jesse-Alan Taylor (excellence design and visual communication, physical education, merit English, mathematics, social studies, Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Ieuan Thomas (excellence social studies, merit English, mathematics, sports science, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment). 10Mp: Stephen Burke (department prize history, excellence English, mathematics, science, digital technology, history, merit social studies, physical education, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Pavel Calvert (department prize mathematics, excellence English, social studies, mathematics, science, merit Japanese, physical education, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Tomos Chadwick (excellence English, social studies, mathematics, science, French, physical education, visual art, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Charlie Clearwater (excellence English, social studies, mathematics, merit science, music, physical education, technology, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Noah Crannitch (department prize English, science, music, excellence English, social studies, mathematics, science, history, music, physical education, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, service to school school council, sports and activities cricket - greatest contribution to junior cricket trophy, hockey - most improved junior player, certificate of attainment); Samar Dangare (excellence mathematics, science, Japanese, merit English, social studies, digital technology, physical education, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Josef Dettling (excellence science, physical education, sports science, merit English, social studies, mathematics, visual art, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Charlie Drew (excellence English, social studies, mathematics, science, physical education, technology, visual art, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Zakari Evangelou (excellence English, social studies, mathematics, science, physical education, sports science, merit history, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, sports and activities football - most promising year 10 player, volleyball - most valuable player, certificate of attainment); Tāwhiri Fowler (excellence mathematics, science, physical education, sports science, merit English, social studies, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, certificate of attainment); Logan Gray (department prize French, excellence English, science, drama, French, mathematics, physical education, merit social studies, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, service to school library, certificate of attainment); Riley Henderson (excellence mathematics, science, music, merit English, digital technology, physical education, certificate of attainment); Chris Jenks (excellence social studies, science, physical education, sports science, technology, merit English, mathematics, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Conor Kerr (excellence English, social studies, science, digital technology, mathematics, physical education, technology, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment, accelerant award top year 10 student in senior mathematics); Eddy Li (excellence mathematics, science, digital technology, history, merit English, social studies, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Tahu McGinty (department prize sports science, excellence science, physical education, sports science, Te Reo Māori, merit English, social studies, mathematics, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, certificate of attainment); Samuel McLaughlan (excellence science, sports science, merit English, social studies, mathematics, physical education, Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Hunter McLean (excellence science, technology, merit social studies, mathematics, physical education, sports science, certificate of attainment); Liam McRodden (department prize Spanish, excellence mathematics, science, Spanish, merit English, physical education, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Eddie Panting (excellence social studies, mathematics, science, digital technology, merit English, physical education, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Ben Pearson (special prize year 10 speech competition, department prize digital technology, excellence mathematics, digital technology, merit English, science, economics, physical education, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Jackson Phillips (department prize social studies, excellence English, social studies, mathematics, science, sports science, visual art, merit physical education, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, sports and activities football - sportsmanship trophy, certificate of attainment); Heath Stamou (department prize economics, excellence mathematics, science, economics, Japanese, merit English, physical education, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Ned Starkey (department prize Japanese, excellence science, Japanese, visual art, merit English, social studies, mathematics, physical education, Oestreicher gold, service to school library, certificate of attainment); Conan Tabb (excellence social studies, science, physical education, technology, merit mathematics, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment). 10St: Jack Christie (certificate of attainment); Charlie Craig (certificate of attainment); Kaveinga Fakataha (certificate of attainment); Jaxon Hitchens (certificate of attainment); Jake Restieaux (merit technology, certificate of attainment); Monte Robinson (certificate of attainment); Dontae Rua (certificate of attainment). 10Sv: Meki Elisara (merit Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Capp Hewison (certificate of attainment); Cruz Hinson (merit digital technology, certificate of attainment); Mason Jelgersma (merit visual art, certificate of attainment); Trey Leacock-Johnson (special prize Jessica Louisa prize, merit digital technology, mathematics, certificate of attainment); Ollie Marsh (merit social studies, certificate of attainment); Max Miller (merit Spanish, certificate of attainment); Jonty Sasagi (merit English, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); TeAriki Solomon (merit Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Marques Stewart-Fuatavai (merit visual art, certificate of attainment); Tahana Taiapa-Sinclair (merit technology); Isa Tekinkaya (merit English, certificate of attainment); Jake Ward (merit mathematics, visual art, certificate of attainment); Jarvis Wilson (certificate of attainment). 10Wm: Hayden Beatson (excellence social studies, merit geography, visual art, certificate of attainment); Bodhi Clark (merit design and visual communication, social studies, Spanish, certificate of attainment); Victor Franklin (certificate of attainment); Harlem George (sports and activities rugby - outstanding contribution to junior rugby, certificate of attainment); Eli Griffiths (excellence visual art, merit Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Callum Heath-Glynn (excellence English, social studies, visual art, merit Japanese, music, science, certificate of attainment); Lenny Holland (excellence social studies, sports science, merit digital technology, certificate of attainment); Tylor Howie (excellence digital technology, social studies, merit economics, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Krish Jack (certificate of attainment); Dontae John (merit Te Reo Māori, visual art, certificate of attainment); Mirai Kawashima (merit visual art, certificate of attainment); Ofa Kilikiti (merit music, social studies, technology, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Noah McDowell (merit digital technology, social studies, certificate of attainment); Max McNabb (excellence social studies, merit technology, certificate of attainment); Ollie Rangi (merit social studies); James Reynolds (certificate of attainment); Drew Robinson (excellence social studies, sports and activities basketball - most outstanding year 10 player, certificate of attainment); Charlie Roy (merit design and visual communication, technology, certificate of attainment); Burton Sa'u (merit music, technology, certificate of attainment); Ollie Sapstead (sports and activities rugby - most improved year 10 player, certificate of attainment); Finn Scott (excellence sports science, merit social studies, Te Reo Māori); Mossey Tuigamala (merit digital technology, English, certificate of attainment).