Dunedin Santa Parade: ODT Elf Photos

Look out for our ODT elves at this year’s Dunedin Santa Parade, kicking off at 3pm on Sunday along George Street.

Our elves will be out and about capturing all the excitement and Christmas magic as the parade makes its way through George Street. Don’t forget to give them a wave - or a big smile - you might just end up in our paper!

All the best moments will be available to view on Monday, and in Monday’s edition of the Otago Daily Times.