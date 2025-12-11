Blue Mountain College Prize List 2025

Year 7

George Anderson, Diligence, Physical Education, Workshop, Primary Industries, Under 12 Boys’ Cross Country Champion, Gosden Memorial Cup for Outstanding Performance in Cross Country; Charlie Blair, Mathematics; Lachie Fletcher, English; Mace Glenworth, Science; Oliver Heiss, Diligence; Henry Howden, Diligence, Physical Education, Workshop, The RB Prize for Perseverance and Dedication in Year 7 Agriculture, Under 12 Boys’ Swimming Champion; Lincoln Kirk, English; Charley McHutchon, Social Studies, Under 12 Girls’ Athletics Champion, Under 12 Girls’ Swimming Champion; Leanna Navarro, Under 11 Girls’ Cross Country Champion; Ajay Pahau-Workman, Mathematics; Wianro Pienaar, Diligence, Social Studies, Primary Industries, Māori, The Arts, Speech Competition Winner Year 7; Jaxon Rangiwai, Science and Food and Nutrition, Tapanui Supermarket Prize for Outstanding Effort in Year 7 Food and Nutrition; Oliver Ross, Diligence; Sophie Salter ,Diligence, Under 12 Girls’ Cross Country Champion; Mitchell Stiven ,Diligence, Māori, The RB Prize for Perseverance and Dedication in Year 7 Agriculture, Junior Sporting Excellence Athletics, Under 11 Boys’ Cross Country Champion, Under 12 Boys’ Swimming Champion; Mack Stuart , Food and Nutrition and Māori; Tilly Templeton, Diligence; Arianna Wesselson, Food and Nutrition and The Arts; Lochie Young , Physical Education

Prizes for General Excellence

Annabelle Dennehy, Diligence, 1st English and Social Studies, 2nd in Agriculture, 3rd in Science and The Arts; Isabel Yandug, 1st English and Māori, 2nd in Science, Food and Nutrition and The Arts

Year 8

Maggie Arthur, Junior Sporting Excellence Wrestling; Neihana Beauchamp, Under 13 Boys’ Athletics Champion, Junior Sporting Excellence Rugby; Madahasi Bogala Arachchillage, The Arts and Social Studies; Bruce Eales, Māori, Te Ao Māori Future Leader Award for Showing Commitment and Growth in Kapa Haka; Sebastian Griffiths, Junior Sporting Excellence Athletics; Natalia Halder, Diligence, English and Māori; Sam Hartshorne, Diligence, Workshop Technology, Māori, Primary Industries and Physical Education, Junior Sporting Excellence Agrikids, Athletics, Rugby, Under 12 Boys’ Athletics Champion; Saxon Hellewell, Diligence, Junior Sporting Excellence Rugby; Emma Henton, Junior Sporting Excellence Equestrian; Cailyn Joyce, Diligence, Primary Industries, Junior Sporting Excellence Agrikids and Touch, Under 13 Girls’ Cross Country Champion, Boyd Cup for Dedication and Potential in Cross Country, Junior Cultural Excellence Jazz; Zaria Logan, Digital Technology, Junior Sporting Excellence Athletics and Basketball; Cooper McHutchon, The RB Prize for Perseverance and Dedication in Year 8 Agriculture, Junior Sporting Excellence Rugby; Prue McNaughton, Diligence, Food and Nutrition, English and Social Studies, Rotary Young Achiever’s Award;Tom Millar, Mathematics; Adriana Roulston, Diligence; Lilah Scott, Diligence, English, Science, Social Studies. Workshop and Primary Industries; Hannah Stewart, Science, Mathematics and Primary Industries, Under 13 Girls’ Athletics Champion, Under 13 Girls’

Swimming Champion, Junior Sporting Excellence Agrikids, Athletics and Touch, Most Promising Junior Sportswoman Years 7/8, Rotary Young Achiever’s Award; Heidi Stuart, Diligence, Social Studies, Food and Nutrition, The Arts and Digital Technology, Tapanui Supermarket Prize for Outstanding Effort in Year 7 Food and Nutrition, Junior Cultural Excellence Hip Hop, Hanna Trophy Best in the Performing Arts Festival, Overall Performance Junior Music Trophy – Contribution to Music within the College Years 7-9, Under 13 Girls’ Athletics Champion; Kahu Takotohiwi, Junior Sporting Excellence Basketball; Harry Winterbourne, Physical Education, Under 13 Boys’ Swimming Champion,; Valerie Woodham, Diligence, Junior Sporting Excellence Ice Hockey, ; Vincent Woodham, Diligence, Junior Sporting Excellence Ice Hockey, Most Promising Junior Sportsman Years 7/8; Mason Wotten, Under 13 Boys’ Cross Country Champion

Prizes for General Excellence

Sophie Eade, Diligence, 1st English, Mathematics, Food and Nutrition, Second in Science and Digital Technology; Amy Short, Diligence, 1st in English, Science, Social Studies, Workshop, The Arts, 1st = Digital Technology and Food and Nutrition, Speech Competition Winner Year 8, Junior Cultural Excellence Speech, Griffin Family Trophy Most Valuable Junior Soccer Player, Rotary Young Achiever Award.

Year 9

Cullam Anderson, Under 14 Boys’ Athletics Champion, Under 14 Boys’ Swimming Champion, Junior Sporting Excellence Athletics, Stark Family Trophy for the Highest Performance at SISS Athletics; Karmen Briggs, Diligence; Alex Brocket, Junior Sporting Excellence Hockey, Kerse Cup Most Promising Hockey Player; Ava Bruin, English; Daylee Byars, Workshop, Ian Mockford Trophy for Leadership, Dedication and Excellence in Girls’ Rugby; Grace Chittock, Diligence, Junior Sporting Excellence Cricket; Alyssa Goble, Junior Sporting Excellence Equestrian; Keisha Navarro ,Physical Education, The Arts, Food and Nutrition and Science, Tapanui Supermarket Prize for Outstanding Effort in Year 9 Food and Nutrition, Junior Sporting Excellence Athletics and Cricket; Tayla Masunu , Junior Sporting Excellence Basketball; Lucas Miller, English, Social Studies, The Arts and Digital Technology, Junior Sporting Excellence Wrestling; Meriam Obias Food, and Nutrition and The Arts; Briar Roulston, Workshop, Under 14 Girls’ Athletics Champion, Under 14 Girls’ Cross Country Champion, Junior Sporting Excellence Cricket; James Rowlands, Junior Sporting Excellence Equestrian, Most Promising Junior Sportsman; Caitlyn Steel ,Digital Technology; Emma Stiven, Diligence, Mathematics, Social Studies, Science, Physical Education and Primary Industries, Under 14 Girls Swimming Champion, Junior Sporting Excellence Athletics, Basketball, Cricket and Netball, Most Promising Junior Sportswoman; Samuel Stewart Diligence, Primary Industries, Food and Nutrition and Mathematics, Under 14 Boys’ Cross Country Champion, Junior Sporting Excellence Hockey

Prizes for General Excellence

Kushaan Ratte, 1stMathematics, and Science, 1st = Social Studies and Primary Industries, 2nd in English, Junior Sporting Excellence Karate; Amelia Dennehy, 1st

Mathematics, Social Studies, Primary Industries, Digital Technology, Year 9 Speech Competition Winner

Year 10

Cassidy Anderson Social Studies, Under 15 Girls’ Swimming Champion, The Wells Trophy for the Year 10 Girls’ Swimming Champion; Frikkie Botha, Diligence, Mathematics and Economics Semester 2, Under 15 Boys’ Swimming Champion, The Wells Trophy for the Year 10 Boys’ Swimming Champion; Hana Brandon, The Arts, Art Encouragement Award for Artistic Endeavour in Year 10, Hanna Trophy Best Overall Performance in the Performing Arts Festival, Cultural Blue Hip Hop; Merryn Helby Wightman, Mathematics, Social Studies, Digital Technology Semester 2, The Gordon Barrow Prize for Excellence in both the Management and Achievement in Distance Education, Under 15 Girls’ Athletics Champion; Eva King, Materials Technology; Magdalynn Lamb, Diligence, Digital Technology Semester 1, Performing Arts Festival Best Overall Instrumental Performance, Performing Arts Festival Best Overall Vocal Performance; Emily Lauren, Diligence, Science; Addie McHutchon, Primary Industries Semesters 1 and 2, Physical Education and Tastes of the World, Wrightson Prize for Excellence in Year 10 Agriculture, Under 15 Girls’ Athletics Champion, Under 15 Girls’ Cross Country Champion, Sports Blue for Cricket; Hans Masunu, Physical Education; Jim Montejo, Materials Technology, Hammer Hardware Prize for the Most Promising Student in Year 10 Workshop, Under 15 Boys’ Cross Country Champion; Amelia Priebe, Brenssell Cup For the Most Valuable Hockey Player, Sports Blue for Hockey; Hazelle Scott ,Primary Industries Semesters 1 and 2, Stuart Trophy for Tennis Best Senior Girl; Jazmine Sparks, English, Year 10 Speech Competition Winner ;

Khanye Tamekhu Graphics, Under 15 Boys’ Athletics Champion; Ruby Weir, Diligence, English and Food and Nutrition Semester 2, Tapanui Supermarket Prize for Outstanding Effort in Year 10 Food and Nutrition; Chloe Young, Diligence, Food and Nutrition Semester 2, Cavanagh Monaghan Trophy for the Most Promising Netball Player in Years 9 or 10

Prizes for General Excellence

Oliver Paterson, 1st Mathematics and Science, 1st = in Materials Technology, 2nd Graphics, Physical Education and Economics Semester 2, Sports Blue for Ice Hockey;

Charlie Short, 1st Science, Social Studies and Food and Nutrition Semester 2, 1st = Digital Technology Semester 2, 2nd Mathematics, Cultural Blue Speech

Year 11

Marissa Byars, Diligence, Food and Nutrition, Tapanui Supermarket Prize for Outstanding Effort In Year 11 Food and Nutrition; Phoenix Devereux, Physical Education, Under 16 Boys’ Cross Country Champion, Sports Blue for Rugby; Jake Halder, Sports Blue for Rugby, Fletcher Family Trophy for Most Promising Rugby Player;

Lara Heiss, Diligence, Agriculture, CRT Farm Centre Prize for Excellence and Perseverance in Year 11 Agriculture; Anna Herriott, Diligence, English, Mathematics, Agriculture, Cultural Blue for Speech, Kate Rivett Drama Cup for Contribution to Drama

Within the College; Jezreel Juan, Stuart Timber Prize for Effort and Perseverance in Year 11 Design Technology; Ruby Morris, Mathematics and Science; George Munro, John Moni Memorial Cup for Most Improved Rugby Player; Nahla Obias, Art and Mathematics; Aden Peters, West Otago Rod and Gun Club Medal for Dedication and Performance; April Stanley, Diligence, Science; Grace Stuart, Graphics; Brodee Takotohiwi, Physical Education, Under 16 Girls’ Athletics Champion, Sports Blue for Netball; Sam van der Linden, Workshop and Physical Education, Stuart Timber Prize for Excellence In Year 11 Design Technology; Harrision Ward, Sports Blue Cricket; Angus Weir, Sports Blue Karate

Prize for General Excellence

Katelyn Dennehy Diligence, 1st Mathematics, Science, English and Digital Technology

Year 12

Maddy Brocket, Under 16 Girls’ Cross Country Champion, Sports Blue for Handball;

Kasey Goble, English, Mathematics, Biology, History, Economics; Kim Montejo, Diligence, Chemistry, Art Encouragement Award for Artistic Endeavour in Senior Art; Zoe Munro, Art, Catherine Garrett Art Award for Excellence and Commitment in Art; Jesrey Navarro, Senior Boys’ Athletics Champion, Committee of Management Cup Senior Boys’ Cross Country Champion; Emily Reid, Mathematics (Mrs Venz’s class), Agriculture, Reid Farmers Prize for Achievement in Year 12 Agriculture; Leah Smith, Food and Nutrition, Moa Flat Rural Women New Zealand Prize for Hospitality; Lilly Stuart, Diligence, Biology, Food and Nutrition, Wood Technology, Graphics, Tapanui Supermarket Prize for Outstanding Effort in Year 12 Food and Nutrition; Roan Verkerk, Championship Cup for Senior Boys’ Swimming Champion.

Prize for General Excellence

Riley Johnstone 1st Mathematics, Physical Education, Physics and Economics, 2nd Wood Technology, Under 16 Boys’ Athletics Champion Sports Blues for Basketball and Cricket, Committee of Management Cup Best All Round Senior Sportsman

Year 13

Amy Brenssell, Sports Blue Equestrian; Caitlyn Byars, Cultural Blue Country Music; Anouk Collins, Kaan’s Catering Supplies Prize for Diligence and Perseverance; Lucy Eason, Sports Blue Athletics; Fadi Ghawanmeh, Diligence, History and Workshop Technology, Hammer Hardware Prize for the Top All Round Students in Year 12 or 13 Design Technology, Librarian’s Prize, Hercules Masonic Lodge Prize for Humanities/Social Sciences; Logan Halder, Diligence, Federated Farmers Prizes for Mathematics and Science; Lulu McKenzie, Food and Nutrition and Digital Technology, Tapanui Supermarket Prize for Outstanding Effort in Food and Nutrition; Wade McIvor, Sports Blue Rugby; Annabel Peters, Senior Girls’ Athletics Champion, Sports Blue Equestrian and Netball, Falconer Cup Senior Netball Player of the Year, Committee of Management Cup Best All Round Senior Sportswomen; Tanya Reid, Championship Cup Senior Girls’ Swimming Champion; Zakeira Smith, Diligence; Boston Setefano;, English and Te Reo Māori, Winner of the Senior Speech Competition, Te Ao Māori Leadership

Award for Outstanding Leadership in Kapahaka; Ella Stuart;, Diligence, Graphics and Art; Jackie van der Linden, Diligence, Mathematics with Statistics, Agribusiness, Chemistry and Biology, Kelso and Glenkenich Schools Reunion Cup for the Most Diligent Senior Agriculture Student; Daniel van Rooyen, Diligence, Physics, Librarian’s Prize; Libby Young;, Diligence, Physical Education, Committee of Management Cup Senior Girls’ Cross Country Champion, Sports Blue Netball, Falconer Cup Senior Netball Player of the Year, Lennon Cup for Outstanding Sporting Effort and Potential.

Special Prizes

McAlister Cup for Interhouse Competition House Winners McKellar; Winning House Leaders Jackie van der Linden and Ella Stuart; RSA Prize for Contribution to School Sport, Lucy Eason; Joshua Marwick Memorial Captain’s Cup, Annabel Peters and Libby Young; Nick Murray School Farm Trophy for Dedication to the School Farm, Ben Hartshorne; The Ross Miller Prize for Outstanding Leadership on the Year 13 Tramp, Libby Young; Te Poutini Polytechnic Toki for Outdoor Education, Ryan Thomas; Craig Dynes Memorial Trophy for Service to the Community, Anouk Collins; Manu Pounamu Junior Award for a Student in Years 9-11, Khanye Tamakehu; Manu Pounamu Senior Award for a Student in Years 12-13, Damian Cleaver-King; Rotary Award for Personal Integrity, Anouk Collins; Friends of the College Prize for Service to the School in recognition of his contribution to the school library and e sports, Daniel van Rooyen;

Friends of the College Prize for Service to the School in recognition of his contribution to the school library and e sports, Fadi Ghawanmeh; Special Award for Services to the School in recognition of his work done in upkeep of the school grounds, Damian Cleaver King; Special Award for Services to the School in recognition of her work with and commitment to Breakfast Club, Lulu McKenzie; Special Award for Services to the School in recognition of her work initiating, promoting and overseeing charitable projects to support outside agencies, Jackie van der Linden; Principal’s Special Award for Outstanding Leadership, Boston Setefano; Principal’s Special Award for Outstanding Leadership, Libby Young; Principal’s Special Award for Outstanding Leadership, Ella Stuart; The Principal’s Prize for the Deputy Head Students 2025, Logan Halder and Isha Ratte;The Principal’s Prize for the Head Students 2025 Boston Setefano and Libby Young; Edievale Cup Best All Round Student Year 8, Hannah Stewart; The Garry Moody Memorial Prize Best All Round Student Year 10, Chloe Young; The Tracey Chittock Memorial Cup Best All Round Student Year 11, Anna Herriott; The Kevin Kelly Memorial Award Libby Young; The Tapanui Courier Cup Best All Round Senior Student, Boston Setefano; Yrless Limited Digital Technology Scholarship, Zakeira Smith; West Otago Young Farmers’ Scholarship, Lucy Eason; Tertiary Institute Scholarship, Anouk Collins; Tapanui Brass Band Performing Arts Scholarship, Caitlyn Byars; The Otago Polytechnic Principal’s Scholarship, Libby Young; Crookston Bursary Recipients, Jackie van der Linden and Logan Halder; Spirit of New Zealand Voyage 2026 Recipients, Kasey Goble and Madie Haack-Rangi; The West Otago Lions Vocational Excellence, Lucy Eason; The West Otago Lions Club Scholarship, Ella Stuart; Hercules Lodge no 36 Scholarship – Being the Best You Can, Anouk Collins and Ella Stuart; The Vet South Science Prize for the Year 12 Student who Performs Best Across the Subjects of Chemistry, Physics and

Biology, Greig Tierney; The Murray Kane Bursary Trust Scholarship, Libby Young; West Otago Health Limited Scholarship, Isha Ratte; Deputy Head Students for 2026, Maddy Brocket and Emily Reid; Head Students for 2026, Lilly Stuart and Riley Johnstone; Ray White Gore Proxime Accessit, 1st Digital Technology, 2nd Agribusiness, Mathematics with Calculus, and Biology, 2nd= in Physics, 3rd in Graphics, Zakeira Smith; Dux Medal and Prize, Wayne Brenssell Memorial Scholarship and the Otago University Scholarship,

1st Mathematics with Calculus, Physical Education, Physics, and Chemistry 2nd in Graphics, Logan Halder