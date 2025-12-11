ODT Odds On: Winners keep rolling in

We are back with a bang at ODT Odds brought to you by the best sports bar going round the Baaa. Last weekend the winners just kept on rolling in. The punters revenge won in a canter JT Boe at Addington. The gallops tip Dance the night got up in the last stride at Pukekohe. Harty’s tips were sensational and as for the phenomenon Pete’s Pride sprouted wings and missed by an inch but still paid $7s for second. We are arranging an interview with “Pete” next week that will be some watch!! But on a sombre note the Aussie Whisper is at the last chance saloon!!