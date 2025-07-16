ODT Sports Chat: Pickleball

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
On ODT Sports Chat this week brought to you by the Edgar Centre we head out there to find out what Pickle ball is all about and why it is a worldwide craze? We briefly talk to Blair Crawford the stadium manager to make some sense of the “leaky roof” situation. We also stumble across some low flying planes in the stadium so we stop to see what the fuss is about. Oh yes then we get into Pickle Ball!!