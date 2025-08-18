ODT Hockey Chat: Prem's finals

On ODT Hockey Chat brought to you by Brooker Travel we are at the McMillan Turf today to catch up with women's and men's finals of the club season.

We talk to the winning captain of the women's final and preview the men's final with a stalwart of the Taieri Club, Rick Medder.

We talk to past president of Otago Hockey, John Daniel, about the minute's silence before the games today in memory of Peter Ashton and his contribution to hockey in the region.

We also catch up with general manager Andy Mclean about today's final and what is in store for later in the year.

Stay with us for all the action.