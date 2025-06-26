ODT Rugby Chat: Playoff spots on the line

On your fix of ODT Rugby Chat this week, brought to you by Garador, we talk to two of the clubs that are up against each other to determine who makes the final six.

We grill Aaron Withy from Varsity on whether they will be playing finals rugby next week and ask how much he is getting paid as the town's recruiting sensation at the storied Varsity club.

We ask Ben Ellis, prop and club captain at Kaikorai, will they beat Varsity and get a home quarterfinal next week?

Do both the lads know how the points system plays, because the host doesn’t? Stay with us for all the answers.

- Paul Dwyer