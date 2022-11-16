Housing scheme proposed for Lawrence

The coast is not far away. Sunny Central is just over the hills.

Lawrence is a peach ripe for the picking and plans have been hatched — based on a successful model down the road — to get some more housing into the West Otago town, situated on State Highway 8.

The Lawrence-Tuapeka Community Board will today look at a Lawrence-Tuapeka house and land package, which it is hoped will bring some housing into the town, boosting the area and the wider Clutha district.