Housing scheme proposed for Lawrence

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The coast is not far away. Sunny Central is just over the hills.
Lawrence is a peach ripe for the picking and plans have been hatched — based on a successful model down the road — to get some more housing into the West Otago town, situated on State Highway 8.
The Lawrence-Tuapeka Community Board will today look at a Lawrence-Tuapeka house and land package, which it is hoped will bring some housing into the town, boosting the area and the wider Clutha district.