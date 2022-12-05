Resident shocked at speed of house fire

A resident who called emergency services about a house fire in Vaxuhall said he was shocked to find the "whole bottom floor on fire" when he went to investigate.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said firefighters were called to a "well-involved" house fire on Danube St, Vauxhall, about 5.29pm yesterday.

Four engines from Dunedin stations St Kilda, Dunedin City, Roslyn and Lookout Point were at the scene and were still present an hour later.

A police spokeswoman said officers attended the scene to provide traffic management.

"No-one was reported to have been inside the house during the incident," she said.

Personnel from Fire and Emergency New Zealand and police work at a house fire in Vauxhall yesterday afternoon. PHOTO & VIDEO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

One resident who believed he was the first to call emergency services about the fire

said he noticed smoke and "called it in a minute later" before going to investigate.

"I was shocked, the whole bottom floor was on fire and the windows were blown out.

"I noticed the gas bottles when I opened a door and my partner screamed for me to ‘get out’."

