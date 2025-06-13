Victory follows bleak year

Northview Ocean completed an epic journey to the winner’s circle at Ascot Park yesterday.

The win may have seemed like a routine victory for the mare, who justified her strong backing when scoring for trainer Tyler Dewe, driver Mark Hurrell, and breeder-owner Cleland Murdoch.

But over the past year, Northview Ocean’s chances of even making it to the races looked bleak at times.

After making a strong start to her career, the pacer was found to have a cracked pelvis bone, her condition quickly deteriorating.

"When it happened, she was in a bad way — she could barely stand — but the vets did a great job with her," Dewe said.

"She ran second first up and we had a pretty good opinion of her. She beat Ruby Roe in one of her early learners’ heats.

"But after the broken pelvis, we probably didn’t think we would even make it back to the races.

"Cleland could have sent her straight to the broodmare paddock, knowing she was a nice horse to breed from, but full credit to him for allowing us to give her another go.

"She probably won’t be the horse we thought she was early on, but in saying that I think she can still do a nice job.

"Whatever happens, to come back and win after going through all that is great for Cleland."

Northview Ocean looked to score easily after finding the lead in the middle stages, which has earned her another winter start.

"I do want to turn her out, because I’m hoping with a good spell she will be able to get stronger," Dewe said.

"After everything she has been through, it has been hard to keep condition on her this prep.

"Mark said she jogged it today, so we will give her another start and go from there."

Dewe credited driver Rory McIlwrick for his work.

"Rory has done a lot of work with her and he’s done a great job."

Northview Ocean scored in the turquoise and white silks formerly used by Ascot Park trainer Murray Faul.

Dewe took over the colours after Faul retired from training, having prepared winners including multiple feature race winner Windermere Girl.

The race prior to Northview Ocean’s victory was the Thank You Murray Faul Mobile Pace.

The event acknowledged Faul’s service to the Invercargill Harness Racing Club.

Faul recently finished his tenure on the committee, marking 81 years of service to the club.

The 96-year-old has made a significant contribution to harness racing in Southland, having served as judge at southern meetings and in many other administrative roles.