Lil Whip to chase richer prizes after easy win

Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Lil Whip’s eight-length annihilation of her opposition at Ascot Park on Sunday has earned her a feature race-night tilt at Addington.

The mare led and never gave her rivals a look-in, powering to an emphatic win for trainer Tyler Dewe and driver Brad Williamson.

The victory completed a winning double for the 4-year-old, who scored in a tougher grade in her previous start at Winton.

Lil Whip’s excellent form means she will now head to Addington, though Dewe is still weighing up which race to target.

"We’ll see how things pan out. She could go in the Heather Williams Memorial, or there is a rating race on the night too.

"Both are 1980m mobiles, and she loves the mobile."

Dewe attributes his mare’s great recent form to three factors.

Firstly, her ability, but also the work he and his team have done on her feet, as well as her love of being in front.

"We’ve been working on her feet, which are now as good as we’ve ever had them.

"She’s a lovely mare with quite a lot of ability, but she hates the grit in her face.

"That’s why she loves being in front."

"Hopefully, she can get better at racing in the field, because I actually think she is faster than she is tough."

Lil Whip is raced by Eastern Southlanders Graham Hand and Jeff Rankin.

Dewe was especially thrilled to deliver a timely win for the former.

"Graham’s mother, Karen, passed away early in the week.

"It has been a tough week for him and his family."

"Brad wore a black armband for Karen, and it was great that the horse was able to get the job done for her."

Lil Whip’s victory marked another win for the trainer since his move to train at Winton late last year.

After working on establishing his facilities near Central Southland Raceway, the trainer is excited about the future.

"We have great facilities, and we’re training on the best track in New Zealand, in my opinion.

"We have a nice team coming through — we secured three horses at the yearling sales this year, and they all broke in really nicely.

"Graham is in all three of them as well."

Dewe also produced Share A Dream to run second at Ascot Park. The pacer is likely to head to Addington next week too.