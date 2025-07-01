Watch: Hybrid car engulfed in flames in Dunedin crash

The occupants of a hybrid car scrambled to safety when it burst into flames after crashing into a power pole in Dunedin this afternoon.

The car collided with the pole on the Dunedin-Port Chalmers Road near St Leonards Dr about 1.30pm, a police spokesman said.

All occupants of the car escaped with no injuries but the road had been closed, blocking traffic both ways.

He said one lane on the road should open soon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews from Willowbank and Port Chalmers Fire Stations attended the crash.

The crews asked for assistance from a water tanker.

The spokesman it took more water to extinguish a blaze in a hybrid car.

A fire investigator was notified but did not attend the scene.

The crews put out the fire and left the scene at 3.45pm.