Minor injuries as Roxburgh crash reduces road to one lane

Traffic was disrupted after a crash in Roxburgh this afternoon.

Police said they were alerted to a single-vehicle crash on the corner of Scotland St and Paisley Pl at 3.15pm.

Three people suffered minor injuries, Hato Hone St John said.

The road was reduced to one lane.

The Roxburgh Volunteer Fire Brigade was doing traffic management, while three police vehicles and two ambulances were also at the scene.

Southbound traffic was allowed, through while those heading north were directed around a detour along Branxholme and Edinburgh Sts.

